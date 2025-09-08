First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishkek

Construction of a waste processing plant that will not only dispose of garbage but also generate electricity continues in Bishkek. The project was inspected by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev during their visit to the site.

According to them, the facility will be the first of its scale in the country. The administrative building has already been completed, roads prepared, and work is underway to install treatment systems and build production workshops.

«Here, waste will first be sorted, then processed and incinerated. The main goal is not just to get rid of garbage, but to ensure clean emissions. At the output, we must not release a single gram of harmful substances,» the Deputy Mayor stressed.

The Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev added that the plant is designed to handle at least 800 tons of waste per day, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,500 tons. The production will also generate electricity — up to 460 megawatts.

Officials also noted that new power transmission lines are being laid along with the plant construction, and the necessary infrastructure will be developed nearby.

«We intend to complete the construction by the end of this year. All work is proceeding on schedule. The scale is truly impressive: the chimney alone will be 60 meters tall,» the mayor said.

City residents were invited to leave questions and suggestions in the comments to live broadcasts. The City Hall promised that every request will be recorded and weekly progress reports will be published.