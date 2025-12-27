Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek

A waste-to-energy plant has officially been opened in Bishkek. The City Hall reported.

The facility was built in the northern part of the capital.

«President Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony. He noted that since the landfill’s opening, 20 million tons of waste have accumulated there, harming the city’s environment. In 2023, a decision was made to build an environmentally friendly solid waste disposal plant, and a Chinese company was chosen,» the statement reads.

The project is being implemented under an agreement signed in November 2023 by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Junxin. The total investment is $95 million.