11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Delivery of solid waste to new waste processing plant begins in Bishkek

The first pilot batch of municipal solid waste has been delivered to the waste processing plant. The launch was attended by the Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Mashiev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and other officials. The press service of the City Hall reported.

As part of the pilot program, 17 special vehicles each made one trip, delivering a total of 126 tons of solid waste. Once the volume reaches 1,000 tons, the waste processing will begin with electricity generation.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev also personally inspected the facility and reviewed the progress of construction and commissioning. Construction of the plant is currently in its final stages. The facility is scheduled to open on December 26, 2025.

The project is being implemented under a framework agreement signed in November 2023 by the Mayor of Bishkek and the CEO of Junxin.

A time capsule was laid at the construction site on March 29, 2024 with the participation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investment project was approved by resolution No. 113 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 28, 2024. The total investment volume is $95 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/351023/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Bishkek Mayor announces opening date of waste processing plant
First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishkek
Juice production company dumps waste into Bishkek drainage system
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only
Drone used to remove waste from mountains in Kyrgyzstan — mountaineer
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
Electronic waste from Kyrgyzstan to be recycled at plant in Mongolia
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant
Popular
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
15 November, Saturday
10:23
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzst...
10:17
Fire breaks out at gas station in Uzgen
10:11
Reinforced concrete production facility opened in Kochkor district
10:06
Dastan Dyushekeev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
09:59
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev steps down as head of State Civil Service Agency
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan