Delivery of solid waste to new waste processing plant begins in Bishkek

The first pilot batch of municipal solid waste has been delivered to the waste processing plant. The launch was attended by the Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Mashiev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and other officials. The press service of the City Hall reported.

As part of the pilot program, 17 special vehicles each made one trip, delivering a total of 126 tons of solid waste. Once the volume reaches 1,000 tons, the waste processing will begin with electricity generation.

The project is being implemented under a framework agreement signed in November 2023 by the Mayor of Bishkek and the CEO of Junxin.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev also personally inspected the facility and reviewed the progress of construction and commissioning. Construction of the plant is currently in its final stages. The facility is scheduled to open on December 26, 2025.

A time capsule was laid at the construction site on March 29, 2024 with the participation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investment project was approved by resolution No. 113 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 28, 2024. The total investment volume is $95 million.