Natural Resources Ministry assesses atmospheric impact of waste processing plant

Specialists from the Environmental Monitoring Department have collected samples of industrial emissions from the waste processing plant located at the Bishkek City Sanitary Landfill. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the tests is to assess the plant’s environmental impact.

«As part of the monitoring, laboratory tests are being conducted for the following parameters: nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and suspended particles (dust). In addition, a comprehensive analysis was conducted in the surrounding area of ​​the plant: additional samples of atmospheric air, soil, and water from Ala-Archa Reservoir were collected. In order to prevent possible negative environmental impacts, further regular monthly environmental monitoring is planned,» the statement reads.