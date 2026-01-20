11:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.67
RUB 1.12
English

Natural Resources Ministry assesses atmospheric impact of waste processing plant

Specialists from the Environmental Monitoring Department have collected samples of industrial emissions from the waste processing plant located at the Bishkek City Sanitary Landfill. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the tests is to assess the plant’s environmental impact.

«As part of the monitoring, laboratory tests are being conducted for the following parameters: nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and suspended particles (dust). In addition, a comprehensive analysis was conducted in the surrounding area of ​​the plant: additional samples of atmospheric air, soil, and water from Ala-Archa Reservoir were collected. In order to prevent possible negative environmental impacts, further regular monthly environmental monitoring is planned,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/358493/
views: 158
Print
Related
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: Waste processing plants will be built in large cities
Waste processing plant to begin supplying electricity in December - mayor
Delivery of solid waste to new waste processing plant begins in Bishkek
Bishkek Mayor announces opening date of waste processing plant
First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishkek
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant
Popular
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
20 January, Tuesday
11:08
Remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan increase by 17.2 percent — EDB Remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan increase by 17.2 perce...
10:55
Large fire at vehicle service station brought under control in Bishkek
10:51
Permits restored for four companies to employ citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad
10:38
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues license to Alma Finance Bank
10:31
Over 8,000 traffic accidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2025