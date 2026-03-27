Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city

A waste-to-energy plant will be built on the site of a former landfill in Osh, the municipality’s press service reported.

The plant is planned to process up to 800 tons of waste per month, generating up to 30 megawatts of electricity.

As press secretary Zhyldyzbek Bolotbekov explained to 24.kg news agency, the city can supply the plant with 600 tons of waste monthly, with the remaining 200 tons planned to be collected from nearby villages.

The reclaimed landfill will be planted with trees. The City Hall assures residents that the plant’s operation has no cause for concern: the waste incineration technology does not emit harmful substances into the atmosphere—there will be no unpleasant odor or black smoke.