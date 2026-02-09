Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city

A modern solid waste processing plant with electricity generation will be built in Osh city. The concession agreement was signed by Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev andDai Daoguo, head of the Chinese company Junxin Huanbao KG Invest. The Osh City Hall reported.

According to the project, the plant will be able to process up to 310,000 tons of waste per year, converting it into electricity. The City Hall emphasizes that the plant will comply with environmental standards and will not emit harmful substances into the environment.

A time capsule laying ceremony is planned for the coming days. The plant is scheduled to open in late 2027.

The project is part of the city’s infrastructure expansion and efforts to address the growing volume of waste.