Waste processing plant to begin supplying electricity in December - mayor

Bishkek’s waste processing plant will begin supplying electricity to the grid on December 1, Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced.

He noted that, according to the new General Plan, the capital will be developed with high-rise buildings. Currently, new residential complexes are being connected to existing utility networks, which could lead to a significant increase in electricity consumption in the future.

«We are emphasizing the need for residents to use electricity responsibly. Through the measures we’ve taken, the city has the potential to optimize electricity consumption. However, the primary solution is to create conditions for electricity generation, which is important not only for Bishkek but for the entire country,» he explained.

According to Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the new waste processing plant will begin supplying electricity on December 1. «Nevertheless, we will still need additional capacity to meet peak demand,» the mayor added.
