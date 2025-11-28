11:19
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: Waste processing plants will be built in large cities

Waste processing plants will be built in all large cities. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the landfill in Bishkek has been overfilled, constantly burning for almost 50 years, since Soviet times, and has become a major environmental problem.

«On the instructions of the head of state, the solution to this problem began with completely extinguishing the fires at the landfill. Then, the waste was covered with soil, reclaimed, and trees and shrubs were planted. The next step was to build a waste processing plant, and, God willing, this work is fully completed, and the plant will soon be officially opened,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov wrote.

He added that approximately 1,000 tons of waste is collected daily in the capital.

«The plant has a capacity to process 1,200 tons of waste per day and can generate 30 megawatts of electricity. Building materials are produced from the ash left over from waste incineration. Thus, a modern plant has been built in Bishkek that completely destroys waste and converts its residue into building materials. Similar plants will now be built in other large cities,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/352627/
