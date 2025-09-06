Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction

Service apartments for employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) will be provided in residential buildings constructed by the State Mortgage Company. SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev announced at the closing ceremony of the national sports games for the SCNS Chairman Cup.

According to him, State Mortgage Company’s housing projects are being built across the country, and once commissioned, each will include 1–3 service apartments for security officers stationed locally so that they do not have to search for housing.

«We are doing our best to create conditions for your work. You’ve probably noticed it yourselves. Of course, it’s impossible to do everything at once in two or three years, but we are making progress. Just look — for the first time we are holding a Spartakiad right under our new headquarters. I still admire this building myself, and I am proud to serve in it. These are the feelings we should have everywhere,» Tashiev said.

Closing the event, he also emphasized that security officers should engage in sports as part of maintaining their fitness for duty.

«No one demands that you become athletes or achieve major sporting results, but staying active will keep you healthy and able to withstand physical challenges. This is very important for our profession,» Kamchybek Tashiev said his subordinates.