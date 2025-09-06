12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction

Service apartments for employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) will be provided in residential buildings constructed by the State Mortgage Company. SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev announced at the closing ceremony of the national sports games for the SCNS Chairman Cup.

According to him, State Mortgage Company’s housing projects are being built across the country, and once commissioned, each will include 1–3 service apartments for security officers stationed locally so that they do not have to search for housing.

«We are doing our best to create conditions for your work. You’ve probably noticed it yourselves. Of course, it’s impossible to do everything at once in two or three years, but we are making progress. Just look — for the first time we are holding a Spartakiad right under our new headquarters. I still admire this building myself, and I am proud to serve in it. These are the feelings we should have everywhere,» Tashiev said.

Closing the event, he also emphasized that security officers should engage in sports as part of maintaining their fitness for duty.

«No one demands that you become athletes or achieve major sporting results, but staying active will keep you healthy and able to withstand physical challenges. This is very important for our profession,» Kamchybek Tashiev said his subordinates.
link: https://24.kg/english/342475/
views: 86
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
Three families living in dilapidated houses presented with apartments in Osh
SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek
Owners of demolished houses to be provided with mortgage apartments out of turn
Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol
420 families receive keys to apartments in Karakol from Sadyr Japarov
Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan
Kanybek Tumanbaev shows progress of construction of mortgage housing in Bishkek
Popular
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
6 September, Saturday
12:28
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of bo...
12:21
Rescuers remove fishing nets from Issyk-Kul bottom at depths of 30 meters
12:12
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
12:00
Large batch of drugs delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan
10:26
Sadyr Japarov visits Ulan Children’s Health Center in Issyk-Kul region