Underground alcohol production facility uncovered in Malovodnoye village

During a tax raid at Bereket Universal market, tax officers uncovered counterfeit vodka and shut down an illegal source of its production. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A total of 705 bottles of illicit vodka were seized.

In addition, a warehouse operating without a license and tax registration was discovered in Malovodnoye village of Sokuluk district, Chui region. There, inspectors confiscated 137 liters of suspected ethyl alcohol, 73 bottles of counterfeit vodka, as well as fake labels and excise stamps. The materials have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for legal review.

The Tax Service reminded that the sale of up to 200 units of excisable goods without excise stamps carries a fine of 80,000 soms, while selling more than 200 units is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

Entrepreneurs are urged to refrain from selling excisable goods without excise stamps and to carefully check product authenticity.