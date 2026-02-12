16:12
Illegal alcohol workshops uncovered in Bishkek, fake excise stamps seized

Officers of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered underground workshops producing alcoholic beverages in Bishkek as part of enhanced controls over the circulation of excisable goods.

According to the State Tax Service, inspections led to the seizure of 902 liters of alcohol, 381 bottles of vodka, 43 liters of diluted alcohol, equipment used for bottling and producing vodka in cups, as well as 164 counterfeit excise stamps.

Investigators established that the production was carried out without permits or licenses, without excise stamps, and without payment of taxes, including excise duties. The materials have been sent to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

In addition, an illegal workshop producing a low-alcohol beverage was detected in the village of Leninskoye in Alamudun district. The products were also manufactured without a license, excise stamps, or payment of excise taxes. Following the inspection, reports were drawn up and an administrative fine was imposed.

The State Tax Service reminds that selling excisable goods without excise stamps (up to 200 units) is punishable by a fine of 100,000 soms. If more than 200 units are sold, criminal liability applies, including imprisonment for up to seven years.

The Tax Service urges entrepreneurs to comply with legal requirements and calls on citizens to check the presence and authenticity of excise stamps. This can be done via Salyk mobile application using the scanning feature or manual data entry.
