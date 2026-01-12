18:11
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026

Excise tax rates on alcoholic products in Kyrgyzstan have been increased starting from January 1, 2026, the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The increase is provided for by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated December 18, 2025. The document establishes a phased increase in excise tax rates on alcoholic beverages from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2029.

In particular, from January 1, 2026, the excise tax rate on vodka is 200 soms per liter.

Alcoholic beverages remain a significant source of excise revenue for the state budget. In 2025, based on the results of the first three quarters, more than 4 billion soms in excise tax revenues were collected.

Traditionally, the main share of excise revenues is generated by strong alcoholic beverages.
