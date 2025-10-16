16:19
Illegal alcohol production facility discovered in Bishkek

Officers of the State Tax Service have uncovered an underground warehouse in Bishkek where counterfeit alcoholic beverages were illegally produced and packaged.

According to the agency’s press service, inspectors found old and suspicious excise stamps, as well as empty bottles, caps, and labels of popular alcohol brands during the inspection.

Preliminary findings indicate that the finished counterfeit products were distributed at local markets in the capital.

The State Tax Service reported that inspection reports were filed, samples were seized for examination, and case materials have been transferred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and legal assessment.
