Kyrgyzstan has become one of the largest importers of vodka from Russia. The Federal Center Agroexport reported, citing expert estimates.

It is noted that the Russian Federation’s revenue from vodka exports for the first seven months of 2025 exceeded $31 million. This is 36 percent more than for the same period last year.

In physical terms, supplies increased by 18 percent, to almost 20,000 tons.

The largest importers are Kazakhstan, which accounted for 45 percent of exports, Georgia (10 percent) and China (8 percent).

According to expert analysis, the composition of importers has changed significantly in recent years. In 2021, the top 3 included Great Britain, Germany and Kazakhstan. In addition to the first two, the list of large importers no longer includes Latvia, the USA, Australia, Bulgaria and a number of other countries, but Iraq, Israel, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have appeared.

According to Future Market Insights, the global vodka market will reach $44.2 billion this year and could grow to $76.85 billion by 2035.