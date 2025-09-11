19:04
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan among largest importers of vodka from Russia

Kyrgyzstan has become one of the largest importers of vodka from Russia. The Federal Center Agroexport reported, citing expert estimates.

It is noted that the Russian Federation’s revenue from vodka exports for the first seven months of 2025 exceeded $31 million. This is 36 percent more than for the same period last year.

In physical terms, supplies increased by 18 percent, to almost 20,000 tons.

The largest importers are Kazakhstan, which accounted for 45 percent of exports, Georgia (10 percent) and China (8 percent).

According to expert analysis, the composition of importers has changed significantly in recent years. In 2021, the top 3 included Great Britain, Germany and Kazakhstan. In addition to the first two, the list of large importers no longer includes Latvia, the USA, Australia, Bulgaria and a number of other countries, but Iraq, Israel, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have appeared.

According to Future Market Insights, the global vodka market will reach $44.2 billion this year and could grow to $76.85 billion by 2035.
link: https://24.kg/english/343184/
views: 155
Print
Related
Daniyar Amangeldiev on whether Kyrgyzstan can abandon imports
Underground vodka production facility uncovered in Bishkek
Underground alcohol production facility uncovered in Malovodnoye village
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
Over one ton of moonshine illegally produced monthly in Jalal-Abad
Import of passenger cars to Russia via Kyrgyzstan sharply decreases
Import of milk from Kyrgyzstan using forged documents foiled in Tambov Oblast
Illegal import of 1.5 tons of honey from Kyrgyzstan prevented in Orenburg
Uzbekistan becomes leading carpet exporter to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan remains one of key suppliers of new passenger cars to Russia
Popular
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
11 September, Thursday
18:08
Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal construction Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal...
17:54
National Bank Board issues permit for establishment of Kylym Bank JSC
17:46
Kyrgyzstan among largest importers of vodka from Russia
17:19
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
17:10
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co