Illegal alcohol production facilities detected in Chui region and Bishkek

Large-scale illegal production and distribution of alcohol of questionable origin was uncovered in Bishkek and Chui region. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A criminal case has been opened under the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan for «Illegal Production of Alcohol and Spirits.» During searches, police seized tens of tons of alcohol-containing mixtures, homemade beverages, production equipment, and counterfeit excise stamps.

On Moskovskaya Street in Bishkek, 25 containers of 20 liters each, 460 bottles of finished products, equipment and raw materials were confiscated from a man identified as G.A., 52.

In Kolmo residential area, 20 boxes containing 36 vodka cups each, 7 boxes of 0.7-liter bottles, production devices, empty bottles, and various excise stamps were found at the residence of M.A.,32.

In Kok-Zhar village, Chui region, authorities seized 31 barrels of 200 liters of alcohol mixtures, 7 barrels of homemade wine, and equipment from the home of K.O., 72.

On Brestskaya Street in Bishkek, nearly 200 empty bottles intended for counterfeit alcohol were confiscated from B.T.

In total, more than 10 tons of alcohol-containing products, homemade devices, and a large number of fake excise stamps were removed from illegal circulation.