14:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Underground vodka production facility uncovered in Bishkek

The State Tax Service has uncovered another underground workshop producing counterfeit alcohol in Bishkek. During the raid, more than 700 bottles of finished products, 217 liters of alcohol, about 10,000 fake labels, and bottling equipment were seized.

According to preliminary findings, the counterfeit vodka was being sold at city markets under the guise of legal products. The Tax Service experts are working on-site, and an investigation into the illegal circulation of alcoholic beverages is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/342480/
views: 190
Print
Related
Underground alcohol production facility uncovered in Malovodnoye village
Over one ton of moonshine illegally produced monthly in Jalal-Abad
Security services detain head of State Alcohol Control Agency
Alcohol without excise stamps sold at gas station in Bishkek
Record alcohol production growth registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Import of strong alcoholic beverages from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increases
Kyrgyzstan exported 470,000 liters of strong alcohol since beginning of 2024
Alcohol producers ask for delay in replacement of excise stamps
Number of alcohol addicts grows: Interior Ministry asks to expand powers
Imports of strong alcohol to Kyrgyzstan increased by 78.4 percent in 2024
Popular
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
6 September, Saturday
12:35
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM sa...
12:30
Underground vodka production facility uncovered in Bishkek
12:28
Land to be transformed in Leilek for resettlement of border area residents
12:21
Rescuers remove fishing nets from Issyk-Kul bottom at depths of 30 meters
12:12
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction