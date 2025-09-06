Underground vodka production facility uncovered in Bishkek

The State Tax Service has uncovered another underground workshop producing counterfeit alcohol in Bishkek. During the raid, more than 700 bottles of finished products, 217 liters of alcohol, about 10,000 fake labels, and bottling equipment were seized.

According to preliminary findings, the counterfeit vodka was being sold at city markets under the guise of legal products. The Tax Service experts are working on-site, and an investigation into the illegal circulation of alcoholic beverages is underway.