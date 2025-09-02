Over one ton of moonshine illegally produced monthly in Jalal-Abad

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered an illegal alcohol production facility during a raid in Jalal-Abad.
According to the agency’s press service, more than one ton of moonshine was produced there each month.
«During the inspection, 29 barrels containing about 5,200 liters of alcoholic products intended for further production and sale were discovered,» the State Tax Service reported.
The Tax Service reminded that the production and sale of alcoholic beverages without a license and proper permits is strictly prohibited.