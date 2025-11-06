18:04
Alcohol addiction declining in Kyrgyzstan with exception of Batken region

A 27 percent decrease in alcohol addiction was observed in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The Electronic Healthcare Center’s materials say.

According to the review, the incidence rate was 8.9 per 100,000 people. In 2023, by comparison, it was 12.2 per 100,000.

The number of newly diagnosed patients last year decreased to 646 (865 in 2023).

A decrease in the incidence rate was observed in all regions except Batken, where a 4.3 percent increase was observed.

In 2023, the highest rates of alcohol addiction were observed in regions where independent mental health and drug treatment centers remained.

At the same time, according to the report, a slight increase in drug addiction was recorded in the country in 2024. The number of newly diagnosed patients increased to 146 (114 in 2023). The detection rate for drug addiction remains low across all regions.

According to doctors, adolescents do not seek help from drug addiction specialists due to stigma.
