Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted for public discussion a draft resolution «On Recognizing the Status of the Snow Leopard as a National Symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to the document, the initiative aims to establish the status of snow leopard as a symbol of the country’s natural heritage and culture, reflecting its exceptional importance for national identity. The move is also intended to strengthen efforts to protect rare and endangered species, including the snow leopard, support state-level environmental programs, enhance the country’s international reputation in biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, and use the snow leopard’s status as a cultural and tourism brand to draw global attention to Kyrgyzstan’s natural heritage.

The draft outlines several tasks:

  • Developing a regulatory framework to formalize the snow leopard’s status as a national symbol;
  • Creating and approving a logo, description, and guidelines for using the snow leopard’s image in official and tourism-related materials;
  • Implementing conservation measures to increase the snow leopard population, including establishing protected areas, monitoring habitats, and combating poaching.

The snow leopard is a rare and vulnerable species inhabiting Kyrgyzstan’s high mountain regions. It is not only a part of the country’s natural heritage but also a key symbol of national identity, strength, and freedom, deeply rooted in culture, folklore, and national symbols.

Recognition of the snow leopard as a national symbol requires coordinated efforts by government agencies, research and educational institutions, civil society, and international organizations to ensure its protection, raise public awareness, and promote sustainable coexistence with humans.

It is proposed to use the image of the snow leopard in cultural diplomacy and promoting the image of the Kyrgyz Republic in the international arena.
