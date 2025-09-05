Alma-Atinskaya Street and road to GES-5 turned into massive construction site

Reporters from 24.kg news agency visited the intersection of the bypass road with Alma-Atinskaya Street and the area near the road to GES-5 in Bishkek, where large-scale construction works are currently underway.

Drone footage shows the scale of the project: huge excavation pits, columns for future overpasses, and heavy machinery digging up soil. On the ground, the picture feels even more intense — clouds of dust hang over the roads, while cars sit in endless traffic jams.

Drivers stuck at the roadside express frustration. Some open their car doors to get fresh air, others honk impatiently. «It’s hard to breathe, constant traffic jams, and it’s like this every morning,» one taxi driver complained.

At the intersection of Alma-Atinskaya and the bypass, an overpass is being built. City authorities promise it will ease traffic, but for now the road has turned into a bottleneck. Workers in helmets rush around, welding sparks flash, and the pounding of jackhammers mixes with car horns.

A similar scene unfolds on Lebedinovka—GES-5 road, where the highway is being expanded from two to four lanes over a stretch of more than five kilometers. The project includes new lighting and sidewalks, but for now the area is filled with construction materials, machinery, and dusty trenches.

Completion deadlines have not been officially announced. The Ministry of Transport insists the project will be finished on schedule, but for residents every day on the road feels like a test. «It takes me half an hour just to get onto the bypass road,» driver of a passenger car said.

The dust is so thick in some places that it is difficult to see the neighboring lane. Residents of nearby houses complain they cannot open their windows.

The city waits in hope that one day the construction will bring new, more convenient roads and interchanges. But today, Bishkek is choking on traffic jams and dust.