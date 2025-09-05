Heads of five contracting organizations detained in Osh region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) continues to investigate a criminal case on the fact of misuse and embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of roads, water supply and electricity infrastructure in Ken-Sai residential area of ​​Osh region.

As the press center of the state committee reported, a number of officials of the Osh Regional Capital Construction Department were previously detained on this fact. Investigators have since begun checking the work carried out by contracting organizations responsible for building access and internal settlement roads.

According to the SCNS, preliminary findings revealed damage totaling 18,211,822 soms caused by the contractors’ work.

Five heads of contracting companies have been detained and placed in pre-trial detention.