Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek

A grand opening ceremony of the Turkish Film Days took place at Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Turkish stars — actresses Damla Sönmez, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, Ecem Sena Bayır and Duygu Mercan, as well as actors Barış Kılıç, and Anıl Altan — became honored guests at the opening.