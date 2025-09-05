Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek

A grand opening ceremony of the Turkish Film Days took place at Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to it, Turkish stars — actresses Damla Sönmez, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, Ecem Sena Bayır and Duygu Mercan, as well as actors Barış Kılıç, and Anıl Altan — became honored guests at the opening.
is hosting the cultural event Turkish Film Days from September 4 to 8, aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Turkish cultural ties and popularizing Turkish cinematography.