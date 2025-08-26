Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors

Bishkek will host Turkish Film Days from September 4 to 8, the Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.
The opening ceremony will feature the premiere of the film «One of Those Days When Hemme Dies» — Turkey’s official candidate for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film will be presented by its director and lead actor, Murat Fıratoğlu.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, the Department of Cinematography, the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan, and the Yerli Düşünce Public Foundation.
According to organizers, the event aims to strengthen cultural ties between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.
All screenings will take place at Ala-Too cinema, admission is free.
Screening program:
- September 4 — One of Those Days When Hemme Dies (directed by Murat Fıratoğlu)
- September 5 — Love Affairs (directed by Hakan Kurşun)
- September 6 — From Mind to Heart (directed by Özer Feyzioğlu)
- September 7 — Hay Hak: Karagöz Hacivat (animated film, directed by Kenan Aktaşın)
- September 8 — The Capricious (directed by Onur Ünlü).