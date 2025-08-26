Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors

Bishkek will host Turkish Film Days from September 4 to 8, the Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

The opening ceremony will feature the premiere of the film «One of Those Days When Hemme Dies» — Turkey’s official candidate for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film will be presented by its director and lead actor, Murat Fıratoğlu.

The red carpet will welcome famous Turkish actors and actresses, including Damla Sönmez, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, Ecem Sena Bayır, Duygu Mercan, Barış Kılıç, and Anıl Altan. Viewers will also have the opportunity to meet directors and producers of the featured films.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, the Department of Cinematography, the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan, and the Yerli Düşünce Public Foundation.

According to organizers, the event aims to strengthen cultural ties between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

All screenings will take place at Ala-Too cinema, admission is free.