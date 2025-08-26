12:45
USD 87.37
EUR 102.26
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors

Bishkek will host Turkish Film Days from September 4 to 8, the Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

The opening ceremony will feature the premiere of the film «One of Those Days When Hemme Dies» — Turkey’s official candidate for the 2025 Academy Awards. The film will be presented by its director and lead actor, Murat Fıratoğlu.

The red carpet will welcome famous Turkish actors and actresses, including Damla Sönmez, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, Ecem Sena Bayır, Duygu Mercan, Barış Kılıç, and Anıl Altan. Viewers will also have the opportunity to meet directors and producers of the featured films.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, the Department of Cinematography, the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan, and the Yerli Düşünce Public Foundation.

According to organizers, the event aims to strengthen cultural ties between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

All screenings will take place at Ala-Too cinema, admission is free.

Screening program:

  • September 4 — One of Those Days When Hemme Dies (directed by Murat Fıratoğlu)
  • September 5 — Love Affairs (directed by Hakan Kurşun)
  • September 6 — From Mind to Heart (directed by Özer Feyzioğlu)
  • September 7 — Hay Hak: Karagöz Hacivat (animated film, directed by Kenan Aktaşın)
  • September 8 — The Capricious (directed by Onur Ünlü).
link: https://24.kg/english/340994/
views: 99
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Film from Kyrgyzstan "Kachkyn" participates in Lendoc Film Festival
"Kurak" film to compete at Busan International Film Festival
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss simplification of visa and migration procedures
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey
Kyrgyz film "Ot" (Fire) wins Special Jury Mention at prestigious festival
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Health Minister discusses treatment of Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey with Ambassador
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
26 August, Tuesday
12:27
Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of renowned actors Bishkek to host Turkish Film Days with participation of...
12:04
Over 550 villages in Kyrgyzstan to gain access to centralized water supply
11:56
Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Shooting Championship
11:06
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night
10:40
Bishkek Mayor presents personalized watch to swimmer Denis Petrashov