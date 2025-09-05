13:01
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgzystan (SCNS) has uncovered a case of illegal appropriation of land belonging to Soolikhin mosque in Jalal-Abad.

According to the SCNS press service, in 2016 the former imam of the mosque, identified as B.A.A., conspired with a specialist of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), also identified as B.A.A., and the former head of Yrys aiyl okmotu, I.K.A., to illegally transfer a 350-square-meter plot of land, previously used as the mosque’s parking area, into private ownership and registered it in the name of a specialist of the muftiyat.

As part of the criminal investigation, the SDMK specialist has been placed in a pre-trial detention facility. The former imam and the ex-head of the aiyl okmotu have been placed under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/342349/
views: 168
