Droppers detained in Bishkek for selling bank cards to unknown individuals

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained individuals involved in criminal activity known as «droppers,» the press service of the city police reported.

According to the report, the suspects sold bank cards through social media to unknown persons, who then activated them and used them in schemes for the illegal cashing out of funds.

«The detainees admitted their wrongdoing. They appealed to the public not to engage in illegal activities and not to be lured by offers of easy money. The Bishkek police urge citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report to law enforcement authorities if they receive suspicious messages or offers related to the sale of bank cards,» the statement says.