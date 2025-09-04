13:29
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city

The former head of the department and senior inspector of the Tax Service Department for the city of Osh were detained by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The press center of the state committee reported.

According to its data, it was revealed that the Tax Service employees decided to terminate the activities of A.A.T. LLC. However, they deliberately distorted the data to conceal and understate tax payments and concealed the fact that the company had a large debt to the state budget.

As a result of investigative actions, the senior inspector of the Inspection Department and the former head of the Inspection Department were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.
