Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan

The temporary restriction on gasoline exports introduced by Russia on August 27 this year does not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). As a result, Kyrgyzstan continues to receive fuel and lubricants in the agreed volumes, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry, supplies of petroleum products are carried out under the 2016 Intergovernmental Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The volumes stipulated by the indicative balance, along with domestic reserves, are sufficient to meet the country’s demand.

Kyrgyzstan’s annual fuel consumption averages 1.6 million tons, 93 percent of which is imported from Russia. The agreed volumes for 2025 have not yet been fully delivered, but shipments of petroleum products continue on schedule and without disruption. At the same time, work is underway to coordinate new volumes for 2026.

Since mid-summer, domestic fuel prices have been rising due to global oil price increases, as well as scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and repair work at several Russian refineries.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure stability in the domestic market and the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to consumers.
