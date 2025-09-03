14:08
USD 87.38
EUR 101.75
RUB 1.08
English

Three suspects of organizing illegal gambling detained in Bishkek

Three individuals were detained in Bishkek on suspicion of organizing illegal gambling, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, citizen O.A. rented apartments for a short term in the capital where illegal card games were conducted. He reportedly earned a 5 percent profit from each deal («rake»).

Suspects O.A., R.T., and Zh.K. were arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility. The court has ordered them to be held in custody.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 219-1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: «Illegal organization of gambling activities.»

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/342048/
views: 164
Print
Related
Owner of eco-resort detained for illegal construction in Alamedin district
Kyrgyzstan’s state budget receives 261.9 million soms from gambling industry
Head of Tax Service Department for Leninsky district detained in Bishkek
Land seizure in Chui region: SCNS detains organized crime group members
Ex-Mayor of Osh Aitmamat Kadyrbaev taken into custody until October 4
Heads of District Security Service of Interior Ministry detained for extortion
Plastic surgeon and cosmetologists smugglers arrested in Bishkek
Deputy Minister of Transport and head of Beta Group detained
First criminal case for intentional transfer of bank card opened in Bishkek
Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
14:06
Jalal-Abad Mayor proposes renaming city Jalal-Abad Mayor proposes renaming city
14:03
Parade in Beijing: Xi Jinping, Putin, Japarov see PLA’s latest weaponry
13:08
Three suspects of organizing illegal gambling detained in Bishkek
13:01
Owner of eco-resort detained for illegal construction in Alamedin district
12:26
Kyrgyzstan’s state budget receives 261.9 million soms from gambling industry