Three suspects of organizing illegal gambling detained in Bishkek

Three individuals were detained in Bishkek on suspicion of organizing illegal gambling, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, citizen O.A. rented apartments for a short term in the capital where illegal card games were conducted. He reportedly earned a 5 percent profit from each deal («rake»).

Suspects O.A., R.T., and Zh.K. were arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility. The court has ordered them to be held in custody.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 219-1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: «Illegal organization of gambling activities.»

The investigation is ongoing.