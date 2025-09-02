16:38
Ex-Mayor of Osh Aitmamat Kadyrbaev taken into custody until October 4

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has chosen a preventive measure against former Osh Mayor Aitmamat Kadyrbaev. He has been taken into custody until October 4. The court’s press service reported.

According to it, a criminal case has been opened against Aitmamat Kadyrbaev under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Corruption).

«On August 26, 2025, by a ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court, the petition of the investigative group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention against the accused K.A.T. was granted,» the press service clarified.

Aitmamat Kadyrbaev headed Osh city in 2014-2018. Later, he worked as deputy chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use. In 2021, he ran in the parliamentary elections for Kurshab single-mandate constituency No. 10, finishing in third place.
