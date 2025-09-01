Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan

Indian company Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML) has announced the launch of mining at Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan. The Times of India reports. This is the Indian company’s first overseas gold and critical minerals project in Central Asia.

DGML, through its subsidiary Avelum Partners LLC, controls 60 percent of the project. The deposit is located in Soltan-Sary mineralized zone. According to the company, drilling operations show the presence of ore reserves significantly larger than expected — 4.65 million tons with a gold content of 1.21 grams per ton, which corresponds to 180,000 ounces.

Eleven conveyors have already been installed at the site and crusher tests have been carried out. The ball mill is scheduled to begin operation in early September 2025, and commercial production of Dore gold bars is scheduled for October. DGML CEO Hanuma Prasad Modali emphasized that the project demonstrates responsible and ethical mining and strengthens economic cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Altyn Tor will be the first Indian gold mining company in Central Asia and will create conditions for continuous mining in all weather conditions, DGML noted.