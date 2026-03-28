ITEC alumni reunion: Over 17,000 Indian nationals study in Kyrgyzstan

The annual ITEC alumni reunion, organized by the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, took place in Bishkek. During the event, it was noted that over 17,000 Indian students are currently studying in the country, demonstrating the dynamic development of educational cooperation between the two countries.

The ITEC event brought together over 50 alumni who, over the years, studied at Indian educational institutions and are now successfully applying their acquired knowledge in practice.

The ITEC program was founded in 1964 under the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The atmosphere at the meeting was warm and friendly, as participants shared memories of their time spent in India, discussed professional experiences, and established new contacts. Many emphasized that the program was not only an educational opportunity for them but also an important life stage.

It is considered one of the largest international cooperation initiatives in the field of personnel training.

Over the years, it has trained over 200,000 specialists from over 160 countries. Over the past decade alone, over 1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have participated in the program, and approximately 100 training places are allocated annually for the country.

Durus Kozuev, Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic, delivered a welcoming speech. He noted the program’s importance for training qualified specialists and expressed gratitude to the Indian side for its contribution to the development of educational ties between the two countries.

Photo 24.kg news agency

According to the official, cooperation encompasses such modern areas as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, finance, education, and defense. He emphasized that many program graduates now hold senior government and management positions.

Birender Singh Yadav, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kyrgyzstan, noted that the program not only contributes to raising the level of knowledge but also strengthens mutual understanding between peoples.

One of the meeting’s participants was Begimai Keneshbekova, Chief Specialist at the Legal Department of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation. In 2025, she completed training in intellectual property in Hyderabad, India.

Photo 24.kg news agency. Begimai Keneshbekova

«The course lasted two weeks and proved very useful for my professional work. The instructors were highly qualified, and the program itself was rich and meaningful. There were 33 participants from 18 countries,» Begimai Keneshbekova told.

According to the participant, the knowledge she gained helps her in her work related to the legal protection of intellectual property and international agreements.

Begimai Keneshbekova also highlighted the cultural aspect of the trip: «India revealed itself to me as a vibrant, colorful country with very friendly people. I’ve always loved Indian cuisine, and after the trip, I became a true fan of masala chai.»

The event concluded with an informal gathering of alumni, who emphasized that participating in ITEC was an important step in their professional development and expansion of international ties.