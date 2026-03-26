Tax Service implements monitoring system in gold mining industry of Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almambet Shykmamatov, held a working meeting with the management of SICPA SA, a Swiss technology company specializing in the development of security solutions and product traceability systems. The agency’s press service reported.

The meeting was attended by Philippe Amon, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of SICPA SA; Jean-Philippe Godin, Strategic Development Director, other company representatives, and the heads of relevant departments of the State Tax Service.

SICPA SA CEO Philippe Amon noted that the company welcomes holding of the meeting and supports the State Tax Service’s decision to implement a monitoring system in the gold mining industry.

The meeting focused on cooperation on a traceability system for gold and related minerals production adapted to the conditions of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its implementation will streamline the operations of artisanal mines, improve sampling procedures, ensure control of the ore and gold supply chain, and prevent the illegal trafficking of gold and scrap gold.

He added that the successful implementation of the project will create the basis for further joint initiatives and will allow for expanded cooperation, including the implementation of similar solutions for other types of minerals.