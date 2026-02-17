10:12
876.3 kg of gold mined at Buchuk section of Solton-Sary deposit

In 2025, 876.3 kilograms of gold were mined at Buchuk section of Solton-Sary deposit, data from Naryn district administration says.

The gold recovery plant at the deposit began trial operation in October 2024. The facility is designed to process 600,000 tons of ore per year, producing approximately 1.8 tons of gold. Investment in the project is estimated at 12 billion soms.

The Solton-Sary gold deposit is located 355 kilometers from Bishkek in Naryn region on the northern slope of Kapka-Tash ridge. The deposit consists of three sections: Buchuk, Ak-Tash, and Altyn-Tor. The latter is being developed by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC.

The total estimated gold reserves at the deposit are approximately 20 tons.

Zhong Ji Mining acquired the rights to operate at Buchuk site in 2009. Since 2011, local residents have protested the development of the mine, which they believe could harm the environment and contribute to glacier melting. For this reason, the company suspended construction at the site in 2019. Work later resumed.
