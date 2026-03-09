Kyrgyzstan produces 141 tons of gold over five years

Kyrgyzstan produced 141 tons of gold over the past five years, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use and Environmental Protection of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to her, before 2020 the country’s annual gold production averaged about 15 tons.

«From 2021 to 2025, production increased to 26 tons per year. In total, 141 tons of gold were produced over the past five years,» Asel Raimkulova said.

She also noted that in 2025 Kumtor gold mine fully came under state control.

«In 2025, the company’s net profit from gold mining amounted to $706 million. In addition, in 2024 underground mining studies identified 147 tons of gold in the central pit. In 2025, reserves of 121.4 tons of gold and 225 tons of silver were discovered in the tailings storage facility. These reserves will allow the mine to be successfully developed for many years and generate stable income,» the Deputy Minister added.