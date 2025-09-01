Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Knowledge Day

President Sadyr Japarov today, September 1, congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Knowledge Day.

He noted that Knowledge Day is a significant holiday that calls for gaining deep knowledge for the sake of a bright future.

«Times change, but the value of knowledge will never lose its importance. In the 21st century, the education system remains the key direction and driving force of progress. It is evident that political, cultural, economic, and other transformations take place only in those states where education is well-developed.

We clearly understand that the education system is the foundation of long-term national development, and investments in education are the most vital contribution to the country’s future.

Today our main goal is to move from quantity to quality and provide every student with profound and comprehensive knowledge. To achieve this, the state consistently supports initiatives aimed at improving teachers’ working conditions, raising their salaries, and advancing modern educational infrastructure, the introduction of digital technologies, and the professional development of teaching staff,» the head of state said.

He continued: «In an era of rapid progress in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology, we view quality education as fundamental and are working to integrate our education system into the international educational space. Updating teaching methods, preparing competitive specialists, and creating all the necessary conditions for this have become one of the priority areas of state policy.»

Sadyr Japarov highlighted that in Kyrgyz tradition, the star Altyn Kazyk has always been seen as a symbol of direction and guidance.

«Likewise, the education program Altyn Kazyk symbolizes modern education that keeps pace with the times, fosters new ways of thinking, and opens the road to a new life.

The mission of teachers today is to use the Altyn Kazyk program as a guiding torch in this new era and to provide every student with deep knowledge. I firmly believe that Altyn Kazyk will serve as a methodological, moral, and cultural reference for our teachers, a guiding force for students, and a compass of collective development for society,» he said.

According to the president, every teacher is a great individual shaping the future of children.

«Therefore, teachers are the driving force of our society. Only thanks to their professionalism and dedicated work can we develop an education system that meets the demands of our time. I would like to stress that the role of teachers has become even more significant today, and with it their responsibility has also grown. I express my deep gratitude to our teachers for their selfless work and inexhaustible energy,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.