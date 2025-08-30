Four small hydropower plants commissioned in Kyrgyzstan by Independence Day

Four small hydropower plants were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan by Independence Day, the Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, a total of 18 small hydropower plants are planned to be launched across the country in 2025.

«Of these, four were commissioned by Independence Day. The Aksy HPP in Kyzyl-Kul village, Jalal-Abad region, with a capacity of 4.75 MW, provides employment for 15 people. The project cost is $6.5 million, or 568 million soms. Issyk-Ata HPP-2, with a capacity of 4 MW, is located in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The project cost is 527.4 million soms, with 15 jobs created. The Boz-Uchuk HPP in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region has a capacity of 5.5 MW and employs 5 people. The project cost is $5.7 million. The Koi-Suu HPP in Issyk-Kul region has a capacity of 9 MW, with a project cost of $8.5 million and 4 employees,» the statement says.

Electricity generated by these hydropower plants will be supplied by NENK JSC, which also serves as a form of state support for private entrepreneurs.