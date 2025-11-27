10:28
Second hydroelectric unit at Uch-Kurgan HPP undergoes modernization

The complete modernization of the second hydroelectric unit at the Uch-Kurgan Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has been successfully completed. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

According to it, the unit is generating electricity reliably.

«This event is of particular significance: for the first time since the plant’s commissioning in 1962, the second hydroelectric unit has undergone a major overhaul and complete equipment replacement of this scale. During the reconstruction, the main components of the turbine and generator were completely replaced, while the automation, cooling, oil pressure, and control systems were upgraded to modern standards,» the press release says.

The installed capacity of the second hydroelectric unit has increased by 9 megawatts. The modernization work was carried out with the participation of the Chinese company CNEEC as the general contractor.
