New Rector appointed at Diplomatic Academy of Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev introduced Ruslan Rakhimov to the staff of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the new rector.

During the meeting, it was noted that the newly appointed rector has extensive experience in research activities as well as a strong professional background in education. In particular, he previously carried out teaching and administrative work at the American University of Central Asia, worked at the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, and cooperated with foreign academic and research institutions.

The minister emphasized the importance of further developing the Diplomatic Academy as a key institution in the system of training diplomatic personnel and expressed confidence that Ruslan Rakhimov’s professional and international experience would contribute to strengthening the academy’s educational and scientific potential.

In conclusion, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev wished the new rector and the academy’s staff success in their professional activities and productive work for the development of the diplomatic service and the strengthening of the human resources potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.
