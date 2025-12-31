Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry clarifies new entry requirements for Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan clarified new entry requirements for foreigners entering Georgia.

Effective January 1, 2026, new entry regulations will apply to all foreigners: they must have valid health and accident insurance for the entire period of their stay in Georgia.

This requirement was introduced in accordance with state tourism legislation and applies to travel for tourism, business, and private purposes.

The insurance policy can be issued by either a Georgian or foreign insurance company and must be submitted in paper or electronic form in Georgian or English.

The minimum insurance coverage must be at least 30,000 Georgian Lari (GEL). The insurance policy must contain the following mandatory information:

— Parties to the insurance contract;

— Territory of coverage;

— Subject of insurance;

— Start and end dates of insurance coverage;

— Insurance risks;

— Insurance indemnity amount;

— Insurance premium amount;

— Place and terms of payment.

In light of the above, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Kyrgyzstan planning trips to Georgia familiarize themselves with the new entry regulations in advance, take into account possible additional requirements of carriers and border services, and obtain medical insurance before their trip. It is recommended that these documents be in paper form, as they may be required upon border control.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need to comply with migration law requirements, including having an insurance policy, a valid passport, a return ticket, and confirmation of accommodation reservations.

This information is for informational purposes only and does not guarantee entry into Georgia.