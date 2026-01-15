Kyrgyzstan expands number of countries it maintains diplomatic relations with

The geography of diplomatic activity has significantly expanded over the past year, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev announced while summing up results of the ministry’s activities for 2025.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s positions in traditional regions have been strengthened and new areas of cooperation have been opened.

«Last year, Kyrgyzstan’s first embassy was opened in Ethiopia, and a decision was made to open a diplomatic mission in Egypt. Diplomatic relations have been established with 13 more countries, bringing the total number to 185,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

He added that economic diplomacy has yielded tangible results, and tourism sector has been actively developing.