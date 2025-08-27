Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss threats to biological security

Russian-Kyrgyz consultations on the issue related to threats to biological security in the territory of post-Soviet countries were held in Bishkek. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was held in an interdepartmental format and was devoted to the implementation of the intergovernmental memorandum aimed at ensuring biological security. Specific areas of further cooperation between the countries were discussed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that an exchange of views took place on current threats in the field of biological security and the implementation of agreements between Moscow and Bishkek. The two sides confirmed their common positions on biological security and emphasized the need to strengthen coordination efforts both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The importance of cooperation within international conventions was underscored, particularly within the framework of: