Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters

A ceremonial meeting of security service veterans was held at the new headquarters building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

The event was attended by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev. Among the guests were almost all former heads of the state committee from various periods, from the presidency of Askar Akayev to the present day. They are Misir Ashyrkulov, Bolot Dzhanuzakov, Felix Kulov, Busurmankul Tabaldiev, Shamil Atakhanov, and other veterans of the state security agencies.

According to the committee’s press center, the veterans were shown the infrastructure and operating conditions of the new administrative building. In an informal setting, they shared memories of their service and expressed their wishes to the current leadership and staff.

During the meeting, issues of social support for veterans, strengthening cooperation and mutual assistance, and developing cultural and patriotic initiatives were discussed. Particular attention was paid to instilling in young people a spirit of patriotism and loyalty to duty.

The SCNS noted that the veterans’ club traditionally plays an important role in patriotic education of citizens, preserving historical heritage, and strengthening social cohesion. Such meetings have become a good tradition, connecting generations and emphasizing the importance of service in the national security agencies.