20:16
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters

A ceremonial meeting of security service veterans was held at the new headquarters building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

The event was attended by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev. Among the guests were almost all former heads of the state committee from various periods, from the presidency of Askar Akayev to the present day. They are Misir Ashyrkulov, Bolot Dzhanuzakov, Felix Kulov, Busurmankul Tabaldiev, Shamil Atakhanov, and other veterans of the state security agencies.

According to the committee’s press center, the veterans were shown the infrastructure and operating conditions of the new administrative building. In an informal setting, they shared memories of their service and expressed their wishes to the current leadership and staff.

During the meeting, issues of social support for veterans, strengthening cooperation and mutual assistance, and developing cultural and patriotic initiatives were discussed. Particular attention was paid to instilling in young people a spirit of patriotism and loyalty to duty.

The SCNS noted that the veterans’ club traditionally plays an important role in patriotic education of citizens, preserving historical heritage, and strengthening social cohesion. Such meetings have become a good tradition, connecting generations and emphasizing the importance of service in the national security agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/347195/
views: 126
Print
Related
Cabinet identifies funding source to increase financing for SCNS
President opens new building of SCNS Main Department for Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in security forum in Baku
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss threats to biological security
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek
Security to be strengthened in prison colonies against escape in Kyrgyzstan
Top 10 largest objects returned by SCNS: 47 billion soms for four years
SCNS reminds Bishkek City Hall employees about criminal liability
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
14 October, Tuesday
19:46
Nearly 9,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025 Nearly 9,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan sin...
19:33
Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan
19:15
Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters
18:02
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
17:48
Sand extraction site in Naryn region put up for auction