12:41
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS proposes law allowing phone disconnection in case of security threats

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a new draft law aimed at aligning legislation on operational-search and counterintelligence activities with the country’s Digital Code.

The document proposes updating outdated terminology and clarifying the procedures for interaction between government agencies and telecommunications operators. Under the proposal, companies would be required, upon request from authorized bodies, to provide necessary data, ensure technical capabilities for operational activities, and grant access to digital systems in accordance with the law.

In addition, the SCNS plans to create a centralized registry of special technical equipment used in operational work. According to the drafters, this measure will enhance transparency and prevent illegal use of such tools.

The draft law also envisions the possibility of temporarily disabling specific mobile devices in the event of a national security threat — for example, during a state of emergency or armed conflict. The decision would be made by an authorized SCNS official and would be subject to judicial oversight.

The proposal also removes the licensing requirement for the identification of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) codes — this function will now be fully managed by the state.

The SCNS stated that the amendments aim to create a modern legal framework that reflects the realities of digital technologies while maintaining a balance between security and the protection of citizens’ rights.
link: https://24.kg/english/349724/
views: 136
Print
Related
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint
SCNS to get authority to conduct expert examinations on contractual basis
SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections
Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers
Kyrgyzstan and India discuss security cooperation
Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters
Cabinet identifies funding source to increase financing for SCNS
President opens new building of SCNS Main Department for Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in security forum in Baku
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
5 November, Wednesday
12:37
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka vi...
12:27
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Lawyer suspected of extortion detained in Osh
12:03
Kyrgyzstanis take several prize places at World Grappling Championships
11:56
One in 4 adults in Kyrgyzstan is obese, risk increasing among children