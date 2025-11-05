SCNS proposes law allowing phone disconnection in case of security threats

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a new draft law aimed at aligning legislation on operational-search and counterintelligence activities with the country’s Digital Code.

The document proposes updating outdated terminology and clarifying the procedures for interaction between government agencies and telecommunications operators. Under the proposal, companies would be required, upon request from authorized bodies, to provide necessary data, ensure technical capabilities for operational activities, and grant access to digital systems in accordance with the law.

In addition, the SCNS plans to create a centralized registry of special technical equipment used in operational work. According to the drafters, this measure will enhance transparency and prevent illegal use of such tools.

The draft law also envisions the possibility of temporarily disabling specific mobile devices in the event of a national security threat — for example, during a state of emergency or armed conflict. The decision would be made by an authorized SCNS official and would be subject to judicial oversight.

The proposal also removes the licensing requirement for the identification of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) codes — this function will now be fully managed by the state.

The SCNS stated that the amendments aim to create a modern legal framework that reflects the realities of digital technologies while maintaining a balance between security and the protection of citizens’ rights.