Experts discuss Central Asian security and sovereignty within CSTO

Eurasia Kyrgyzstan regional office hosted an expert discussion «CSTO in Central Asia: Security, Sovereignty, and Regional Resilience». Leading analysts, experts, and representatives of academic circles and relevant organizations from Kyrgyzstan and Russia participated in the event, including via videoconference. The discussion’s organizers reported.

The discussion participants examined in detail key issues of collective security, the sovereignty of Central Asian states, as well as growing cyber risks and information threats.

Participants analyzed the key challenges reflected in the new CSTO agenda, which directly affect the interests of Central Asian countries. Particular attention was paid to cross-border threats, including instability in adjacent regions and the rise of extremist groups. The experts noted that these factors require clarification of response mechanisms and strengthening of the collective security system.

Semyon Uralov, head of the Center for Expert Interaction and Modeling at Eurasia Autonomous Non-Profit Organization, noted that security issues have long since transitioned to the level of scientific, technological, and humanitarian-network confrontation.

Experts also discussed how Central Asian states can maintain strategic autonomy in the face of increasing external pressure and geopolitical competition. The need to balance the interests of major international players while maintaining independent foreign policy was emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to analyzing the CSTO’s capabilities to counter cyberattacks, information operations, and other forms of digital pressure. The need to develop a comprehensive response system to cyber threats, including the development of monitoring centers, improved legislation, and expanded international cooperation, was emphasized. The discussion participants also explored strategies for digital sovereignty, from protecting critical infrastructure to increasing technological independence.

The discussion provided an open platform for exchanging expert assessments and discussing ways to improve collective security mechanisms within the CSTO. Following the discussion, a set of proposals was formed to develop analytical collaboration, expand expert platforms, and deepen the dialogue on security.