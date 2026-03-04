Kyrgyzstan to establish system for early detection of biological threats

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft resolution «On Approving the Procedure for the Prevention and Control of Biological Threats» for public discussion. The document was developed to implement the Law «On Biological Safety in the Kyrgyz Republic,» adopted in January 2025.

The draft envisages the creation of a comprehensive system for monitoring, identifying, and responding to biological threats. Specifically, it proposes designating the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision as the authorized government agency in the field of biological safety. This agency will coordinate interactions with the Ministry of Health, civil defense services, hydrometeorology, the state material reserve system, customs authorities, veterinary and phytosanitary control agencies.

According to the document, information on potential biological threats will be exchanged through a unified digital data recording and exchange system. Cooperation with government agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union and international organizations is also envisaged.

The procedure includes regulatory measures and oversight of the handling of pathogenic biological agents, licensing of activities involving biomaterials, and public awareness initiatives.

Furthermore, preventive measures are provided, including vaccination, sanitary and epidemiological measures, laboratory diagnostics, risk monitoring, and the development of a system for the early detection of infectious threats.

The document introduces five biological threat levels: critical, high, medium, acceptable, and low.

It also establishes requirements for the physical protection of potentially hazardous biological facilities, including access control systems, video surveillance, autonomous power supply, and waste decontamination.

The project also provides for the creation of a registry of biological agents, a system for their accounting and traceability, and a procedure for the destruction of hazardous biological materials, including contraband or samples that have lost their properties.

The supporting document notes that the adoption of the document will enable the development of a unified system for the prevention of biological threats, ensure the early detection of dangerous infections, and reduce the risks of biological emergencies.