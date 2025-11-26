Biological Threat Response Center to be opened in Bishkek with Russia’s support

A Biological Threat Response Center will be established in Bishkek with the support of Russia. Anna Popova, head of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), told reporters.

According to her, it is necessary to be prepared to counter any epidemiological threats. She added that Russia has trained more than 150 Kyrgyz specialists to work in mobile laboratories.

Anna Popova is in Kyrgyzstan as a member of the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his state visit.

Earlier, Gennady Onishchenko, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, stated that Russia would finance the creation of a modern laboratory in Kyrgyzstan to strengthen biosafety efforts.

Construction of the laboratory is planned within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on biological security signed during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan in October 2023.