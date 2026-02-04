U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Representatives from Central Command, Air Forces Central Command, the Montana National Guard (Army and Air Force), Special Operations Command Central, and the Kyrgyz Armed Forces gathered at the Ministry of Defense base in Koi-Tash for the annual meeting of the working group to discuss the military-to-military contact plan for Fiscal Year 2027. The press service of the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, this event is a cornerstone of military cooperation and solidifies partnership plans for the coming year.

Over the course of two days, participants will conduct detailed planning for upcoming experience-sharing events and identify common goals and objectives. They will join forces to advance shared regional goals that enhance security and stability in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission Liz Zentos highlighted the strong 30-year relationship between the Montana National Guard and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Defense Ministry, Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Border Service. Since 1996, this partnership has fostered strong and reliable relationships based on trust and a commitment to achieving shared goals.

Liz Zentos stated: «We look forward to the opportunity to refine and optimize our military-to-military engagement plans for 2026 and 2027. Today’s event is critical to fostering mutual understanding and identifying common ground.»

These ongoing exchanges and planning efforts underscore the shared commitment of the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic to regional stability and security.