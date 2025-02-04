15:04
Suspects in organizing brothel detained in Alamedin district

The Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district received information that a brothel for providing intimate services had been organized in Koi-Tash village. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A criminal case was opened under Article 160 «Assistance to prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and investigative activities, the suspects were identified as two citizens, 26. They were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

It was established that the suspects acted as pimps, transporting girls by car to provide intimate services in Chui region and Bishkek. They received money from clients for the services provided.
