Hungary to participate in World Nomad Games

The International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games (WNG) signed the first partnership agreement in the preparation and holding of the WNG. Hungary will participate in the World Nomad Games. The organization reported.

The document was signed by the President of the Magyar Turan Foundation Biro Andras Zsolt and the head of the International Secretariat of the WNG Nursultan Adenov.

It is noted that Magyar Turan, together with the competent state bodies of Hungary, is authorized to form a national delegation to participate in the WNG.

The VI World Nomad Games will be held in September 2026 in Kyrgyzstan. Teams from more than 90 countries are expected to participate in the WNG.