President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan

Following the talks with the Head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told about the projects implemented jointly with the government of the neighboring state.

He noted that he had held meaningful and productive talks with the Kazakh leader and recalled that the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council was held under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic, during which they heard reports from relevant departments on the implementation of previously reached agreements and identified new areas for the active development of cooperation.

According to Sadyr Japarov, special attention was paid to such joint projects as:

  • Construction of an industrial trade and logistics complex on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border;
  • Opening of a wholesale distribution center in Almaty region for storing agricultural products;
  • Construction of Almaty-Issyk-Kul highway.

«We discussed issues of increasing the volume of trade, expanding the range of mutual trade, and creating favorable conditions for business. We reviewed the implementation of the roadmap for the modernization of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border. To this end, a protocol was signed on amendments to the 2003 agreement on checkpoints. We believe that the successful implementation of these initiatives will increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030,» the president said.

In addition, the head of state said that the parties exchanged views on key projects in the field of transport and communications, as well as on the rational use of water and energy resources in the region. Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural, educational and scientific ties. We agreed to regularly hold days of culture, joint concerts and festivals, and expand cooperation in education and sports.

«The recent participation of Kazakhstani artists in the international music festival Meikin Asia made a significant contribution to the development of cultural ties and left a pleasant impression on the audience. In addition, the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema and the 3rd Youth Forum with the participation of talented youth from both countries were successfully held in Bishkek. A branch of the Lev Gumilyov Eurasian National University was opened at Osh State University. These events strengthen the friendship and unity of our peoples, as well as multifaceted cooperation between the states,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He noted that he and Tokayev share similar views on many key issues, support each other’s initiatives, and expressed readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen regional stability and security.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov stated that both leaders reached an agreement to further strengthen Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan unity.
